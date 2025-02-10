Blitztv.it ESTERI Attacco russo: fiamme e incendi tra le auto e le case
Video precedente India, la polizia blocca Ed Sheeran che si esibisce per strada India, la polizia blocca Ed Sheeran che si esibisce per strada
Video successivo Fischi a Taylor Swift al Super Bowl: ecco la sua reazione Fischi a Taylor Swift al Super Bowl: ecco la sua reazione
Attacco russo: fiamme e incendi tra le auto e le case
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fischi a Taylor Swift al Super Bowl: ecco la sua reazione

Cancel
Spegni le luci
Guarda dopo
Continua...
ESTERI

Attacco russo: fiamme e incendi tra le auto e le case

19

Un drone ha colpito una zona residenziale di Sumy

ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE e SEGUICI:
http://www.blitztv.it
https://www.facebook.com/blitzTVit/
https://www.instagram.com/blitztvit/

Tags blitztvdroneguerra in ucrainarussiasumyucraina
Video precedente
Privato: [ID: wVeN8WTL0mM] Youtube Automatic

India, la polizia blocca Ed Sheeran che si esibisce per strada

Video successivo
Privato: [ID: Uz66_EwjbSY] Youtube Automatic

Fischi a Taylor Swift al Super Bowl: ecco la sua reazione

Top