Blitztv.it ANIMALI Bovino si aggira per le strade di Roma
Video precedente Afghanistan, i talebani pattugliano le strade di Kabul sui pattini Afghanistan, i talebani pattugliano le strade di Kabul sui pattini
Video successivo Perché un passeggero ha deciso di scendere dall’aereo in ginocchio? Perché un passeggero ha deciso di scendere dall’aereo in ginocchio?
Bovino si aggira per le strade di Roma
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Perché un passeggero ha deciso di scendere dall’aereo in ginocchio?

Cancel
Spegni le luci
Guarda dopo
Continua...
ANIMALI

Bovino si aggira per le strade di Roma

36

La scena è stata filmata da una passante e pubblicata sui social

ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE e SEGUICI:
http://www.blitztv.it
https://www.facebook.com/blitzTVit/
https://www.instagram.com/blitztvit/

Tags animaleblitztvbovinocinghialimuccaromaroma sudtorovitello
Video precedente
Privato: [ID: mKxdZNuey_4] Youtube Automatic

Afghanistan, i talebani pattugliano le strade di Kabul sui pattini

Video successivo
Privato: [ID: k8ry84jmWH8] Youtube Automatic

Perché un passeggero ha deciso di scendere dall’aereo in ginocchio?

Top