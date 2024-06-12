Blitztv.it MUSICA Diluvio rock su San Siro: la bomba d’acqua non ferma Vasco
Video precedente Palma di Maiorca, caos all’aeroporto: allagamenti e voli dirottati Palma di Maiorca, caos all’aeroporto: allagamenti e voli dirottati
Video successivo Euro 2024, bagno di folla per l’arrivo degli Azzurri in Germania Euro 2024, bagno di folla per l’arrivo degli Azzurri in Germania
Diluvio rock su San Siro: la bomba d’acqua non ferma Vasco
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Euro 2024, bagno di folla per l’arrivo degli Azzurri in Germania

Cancel
Spegni le luci
Guarda dopo
Continua...
MUSICA

Diluvio rock su San Siro: la bomba d’acqua non ferma Vasco

129

Maltempo su Milano poco prima dell’inizio del concerto

ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE e SEGUICI:
http://www.blitztv.it
https://www.facebook.com/blitzTVit/
https://www.instagram.com/blitztvit/

Tags blascoblitztvconcertoliveMilanoMusicasan siroVascovasco liveVasco Rossi
Video precedente
Privato: [ID: c1W6G7h2ZYA] Youtube Automatic

Palma di Maiorca, caos all’aeroporto: allagamenti e voli dirottati

Video successivo
Privato: [ID: ucqTm73u4cQ] Youtube Automatic

Euro 2024, bagno di folla per l’arrivo degli Azzurri in Germania

Top