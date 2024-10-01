Blitztv.it GOSSIP Elettra Lamborghini diventa… un’opera d’arte
Video precedente Spende 4mila euro per una chitarra firmata da Taylor Swift, poi la distrugge Spende 4mila euro per una chitarra firmata da Taylor Swift, poi la distrugge
Video successivo Quanti chicchi di riso riuscite a mangiare con le bacchette in un minuto? Quanti chicchi di riso riuscite a mangiare con le bacchette in un minuto?
Elettra Lamborghini diventa… un’opera d’arte
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Quanti chicchi di riso riuscite a mangiare con le bacchette in un minuto?

Cancel
Spegni le luci
Guarda dopo
Continua...
GOSSIP

Elettra Lamborghini diventa… un’opera d’arte

17

La cantante svela un ritratto dell’artista Alex Gurschii

ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE e SEGUICI:
http://www.blitztv.it
https://www.facebook.com/blitzTVit/
https://www.instagram.com/blitztvit/

Tags blitztvelettra lamborghiniritratto
Video precedente
Privato: [ID: NPmc_xNrj1M] Youtube Automatic

Spende 4mila euro per una chitarra firmata da Taylor Swift, poi la distrugge

Video successivo
Privato: [ID: tw66WZYD9LA] Youtube Automatic

Quanti chicchi di riso riuscite a mangiare con le bacchette in un minuto?

Top