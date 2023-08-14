Blitztv.it CRONACA Esonda torrente, Bardonecchia invasa dal fango
Video precedente Usa, operazione “congiunta”: il drone scova l’intruso, la polizia lo arresta Usa, operazione “congiunta”: il drone scova l’intruso, la polizia lo arresta
Video successivo Sulla Galactic per un viaggio verso lo Spazio Sulla Galactic per un viaggio verso lo Spazio
Esonda torrente, Bardonecchia invasa dal fango
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Sulla Galactic per un viaggio verso lo Spazio

Cancel
Spegni le luci
Guarda dopo
Continua...
CRONACA

Esonda torrente, Bardonecchia invasa dal fango

21.4K

Le forti piogge hanno provocato l’esondazione del Rio Merdovine

ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE e SEGUICI:
http://www.blitztv.it
https://www.facebook.com/blitzTVit/
https://www.instagram.com/blitztvit/

Tags bardonecchiablitztvesondazionefangoRio Merdovine
Video precedente
Privato: [ID: IxgUpxsh4f8] Youtube Automatic

Usa, operazione “congiunta”: il drone scova l’intruso, la polizia lo arresta

Video successivo
Privato: [ID: 3cgDg6_RF54] Youtube Automatic

Sulla Galactic per un viaggio verso lo Spazio

Top