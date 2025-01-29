Blitztv.it ESTERI F-35 si schianta in Alaska, salvo il pilota
F-35 si schianta in Alaska, salvo il pilota
ESTERI

F-35 si schianta in Alaska, salvo il pilota

28

Durante la fase di atterraggio di un’esercitazione

http://www.blitztv.it
