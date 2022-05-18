Blitztv.it MUSICA Fedez, pace fatta con Rovazzi?
Fedez, pace fatta con Rovazzi?
MUSICA

Fedez, pace fatta con Rovazzi?

37

I due rapper hanno chiacchierato e si sono riavvicinati al concerto di Tananai

Tags blitztvfabio rovazzifedezj-axMusicarovazzitananai
