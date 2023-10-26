Blitztv.it ESTERI Gaza, prima e dopo
Gaza, prima e dopo
ESTERI

Gaza, prima e dopo

750

Le immagini satellitari mostrano gli effetti dei raid israeliani

http://www.blitztv.it
