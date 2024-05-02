Blitztv.it MUSICA Il Primo maggio lavorativo di Vasco Rossi
Il Primo maggio lavorativo di Vasco Rossi
MUSICA

Il Primo maggio lavorativo di Vasco Rossi

38

Il cantante ha iniziato le prove del suo tour estivo

Tags blitztvprovetour 2024Vasco Rossi
