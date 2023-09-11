Blitztv.it CRONACA Le Frecce tricolori incantano i milanesi
CRONACA

Le Frecce tricolori incantano i milanesi

29

Air show per rendere omaggio al centenario dell’Aeronautica Militare

Tags aeronautica militareair showblitztvcacciacieliFrecce TricoloriMilano
