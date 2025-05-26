Blitztv.it MUSICA Mahmood canta “Barrio” e Mengoni balla al Forum di Assago
Mahmood canta “Barrio” e Mengoni balla al Forum di Assago
MUSICA

25

Il cantate è stato beccato tra il pubblico

barrio mahmood marco mengoni mengoni forum di assago
