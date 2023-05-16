Blitztv.it CRONACA Maltempo a Riccione, il pronto soccorso invaso dall’acqua
Video precedente Giulia Salemi e Tommaso Zorzi: la strana coppia che non ti aspetti di trovare a Sanremo 2017 Giulia Salemi e Tommaso Zorzi: la strana coppia che non ti aspetti di trovare a Sanremo 2017
Video successivo Maltempo nelle Marche, esonda il Genica: alluvione a Pesaro Maltempo nelle Marche, esonda il Genica: alluvione a Pesaro
Maltempo a Riccione, il pronto soccorso invaso dall’acqua
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Maltempo nelle Marche, esonda il Genica: alluvione a Pesaro

Cancel
Spegni le luci
Guarda dopo
Continua...
CRONACA

Maltempo a Riccione, il pronto soccorso invaso dall’acqua

463

Il piano terra dell’ospedale Ceccarini è inagibile

ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE e SEGUICI:
http://www.blitztv.it
https://www.facebook.com/blitzTVit/
https://www.instagram.com/blitztvit/

Tags blitztvEmilia-Romagnamaltempoospedale ceccarinipronto soccorso allagatoriccione
Video precedente
Pending – Youtube Automatic

Giulia Salemi e Tommaso Zorzi: la strana coppia che non ti aspetti di trovare a Sanremo 2017

Video successivo
Privato: [ID: jBw_QzEwZYc] Youtube Automatic

Maltempo nelle Marche, esonda il Genica: alluvione a Pesaro

Top