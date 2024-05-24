Blitztv.it CRONACA Milano, “piove” all’interno della metro
Video precedente Milano, giovane climber scala (abusivamente) il Duomo fino alla Madonnina Milano, giovane climber scala (abusivamente) il Duomo fino alla Madonnina
Video successivo Brescia, rider picchiato da una baby gang Brescia, rider picchiato da una baby gang
Milano, “piove” all’interno della metro
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Brescia, rider picchiato da una baby gang

Cancel
Spegni le luci
Guarda dopo
Continua...
CRONACA

Milano, “piove” all’interno della metro

28

L’acqua ha invaso il piazzale della fermata che porta al Politecnico

ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE e SEGUICI:
http://www.blitztv.it
https://www.facebook.com/blitzTVit/
https://www.instagram.com/blitztvit/

Tags acqua in metroblitztvfermata piolametro allagataMilanopolitecnico milano
Video precedente
Privato: [ID: BkQElV6zgfg] Youtube Automatic

Milano, giovane climber scala (abusivamente) il Duomo fino alla Madonnina

Video successivo
Privato: [ID: n1o85C9LiA8] Youtube Automatic

Brescia, rider picchiato da una baby gang

Top