Nairobi, crolla un edificio residenziale di sei piani
Nairobi, crolla un edificio residenziale di sei piani
ESTERI

Nairobi, crolla un edificio residenziale di sei piani

39

Numerose persone sotto le macerie: ci sono morti e feriti

blitztv crollo edificio kenya nairobi
