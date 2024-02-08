Blitztv.it CRONACA Napoli, uomo si barrica in casa e spara dal balcone
Video precedente India, un’enorme valanga si abbatte sull’autostrada India, un’enorme valanga si abbatte sull’autostrada
Video successivo Islanda, il momento dell’eruzione del vulcano sulla penisola di Reykjanes Islanda, il momento dell’eruzione del vulcano sulla penisola di Reykjanes
Napoli, uomo si barrica in casa e spara dal balcone
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Islanda, il momento dell’eruzione del vulcano sulla penisola di Reykjanes

Cancel
Spegni le luci
Guarda dopo
Continua...
CRONACA

Napoli, uomo si barrica in casa e spara dal balcone

13.2K

Stando a quanto emerso, l’uomo è una ex guardia giurata

ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE e SEGUICI:
http://www.blitztv.it
https://www.facebook.com/blitzTVit/
https://www.instagram.com/blitztvit/

Tags barricatoblitztvNapolisan giovanni a teducciospara
Video precedente
Privato: [ID: lKFN9ahCleY] Youtube Automatic

India, un’enorme valanga si abbatte sull’autostrada

Video successivo
Privato: [ID: 8KxXbppOzWg] Youtube Automatic

Islanda, il momento dell’eruzione del vulcano sulla penisola di Reykjanes

Top