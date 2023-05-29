Blitztv.it MUSICA Passo falso… Bruce Springsteen cade sul palco
Video precedente Raid russi in pieno giorno, torna la paura a Kiev Raid russi in pieno giorno, torna la paura a Kiev
Video successivo Attraversa la strada allagata con il passeggino, la forza della corrente lo ribalta Attraversa la strada allagata con il passeggino, la forza della corrente lo ribalta
Passo falso… Bruce Springsteen cade sul palco
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Attraversa la strada allagata con il passeggino, la forza della corrente lo ribalta

Cancel
Spegni le luci
Guarda dopo
Continua...
MUSICA

Passo falso… Bruce Springsteen cade sul palco

444

E’ accaduto durante il concerto che The Boss ha tenuto ad Amsterdam

ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE e SEGUICI:
http://www.blitztv.it
https://www.facebook.com/blitzTVit/
https://www.instagram.com/blitztvit/

Tags Amsterdamblitztvbruce-springsteencadutothe boss
Video precedente
Privato: [ID: H2m2-B_pdzk] Youtube Automatic

Raid russi in pieno giorno, torna la paura a Kiev

Video successivo
Privato: [ID: jPraWxvY1Zg] Youtube Automatic

Attraversa la strada allagata con il passeggino, la forza della corrente lo ribalta

Top