Blitztv.it ESTERI Paura a Istanbul, esplosione in centro
Video precedente Giulia Salemi e Tommaso Zorzi: la strana coppia che non ti aspetti di trovare a Sanremo 2017 Giulia Salemi e Tommaso Zorzi: la strana coppia che non ti aspetti di trovare a Sanremo 2017
Video successivo Dallas, scontro in volo tra due aerei durante Air Show Dallas, scontro in volo tra due aerei durante Air Show
Paura a Istanbul, esplosione in centro
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Dallas, scontro in volo tra due aerei durante Air Show

Cancel
Spegni le luci
Guarda dopo
Continua...
ESTERI

Paura a Istanbul, esplosione in centro

3.1K

La deflagrazione è avvenuta in una via molto affollata: ci sono state vittime

ISCRIVITI AL NOSTRO CANALE e SEGUICI:
http://www.blitztv.it
https://www.facebook.com/blitzTVit/
https://www.instagram.com/blitztvit/

Tags blitztvesplosione istanbulistanbulturchia
Video precedente
Pending – Youtube Automatic

Giulia Salemi e Tommaso Zorzi: la strana coppia che non ti aspetti di trovare a Sanremo 2017

Video successivo
Privato: [ID: 6rlL8KTqr7Q] Youtube Automatic

Dallas, scontro in volo tra due aerei durante Air Show

Top