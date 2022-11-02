Blitztv.it CRONACA Roma, grosso roditore ai tornelli della metro C
Roma, grosso roditore ai tornelli della metro C
CRONACA

Roma, grosso roditore ai tornelli della metro C

L’animale è stato filmato all’interno della stazione Borghesiana

