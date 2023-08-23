Blitztv.it ESTERI Russia, abbattuti 3 droni ucraini su Mosca
Russia, abbattuti 3 droni ucraini su Mosca
Bambini bloccati su una funivia in Pakistan: i tentativi di salvataggio

ESTERI

Russia, abbattuti 3 droni ucraini su Mosca

1K

Colpito un edificio nel distretto economico moscovita

Tags blitztvdronemoscarussiaucraina
