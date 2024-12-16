Blitztv.it ESTERI Russia, tempesta affonda due petroliere: combustibile in mare
Russia, tempesta affonda due petroliere: combustibile in mare
ESTERI

Russia, tempesta affonda due petroliere: combustibile in mare

23

Il disastro è avvenuto nello stretto di Kerch

