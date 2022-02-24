Blitztv.it ESTERI Ucraina, missile russo piomba su un aeroporto
Ucraina, missile russo piomba su un aeroporto
ESTERI

Ucraina, missile russo piomba su un aeroporto

539

Colpito il terminal del piccolo scalo civile di Ivano-Frankivsk

