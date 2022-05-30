Blitztv.it ANIMALI Vita da cane… ma a caro prezzo
Vita da cane… ma a caro prezzo
ANIMALI

Vita da cane… ma a caro prezzo

17

Un giapponese ha speso 15mila euro per un costume da collie: “Era il mio sogno”

Tags blitztvcanecolliecostumegiapponese
